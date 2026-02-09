Former WCCO News Director and GM Ron Handberg dies at 87

Ask almost anyone who worked at WCCO-TV during Ron Handberg's tenure and what they remember most is the standard he set and the trust he placed in the people around him.

Handberg started his career in journalism as a reporter at WCCO AM radio in 1960 and joined WCCO Television in 1964. Over the next quarter century, he did just about every TV news job a person could: reporter, producer, news director, director of public affairs and general manager.

Under Handberg's leadership, the station developed both a local and national reputation for outstanding news and public affairs programming. During his tenure, WCCO-TV was recognized by its peers with five Peabody Awards, five national Emmy Awards, six duPont-Columbia Awards, 13 national RTNDA Awards for news and public affairs coverage, six Sigma Delta Chi Awards and four IRE Awards for investigative reporting.

News of Handberg's death on Jan. 26 at age 87 prompted an outpouring of memories from the journalists who worked alongside him and built their careers under his leadership.

Ron Handberg

Former colleagues remember Handberg

Colleen Needles Steward was an anchor and reporter at WCCO from 1984 to 1997:

"Ron Handberg was one of the most brilliant, principled, and genuinely kind leaders I ever worked for. He led with integrity, respect, and determination, qualities he brought to journalism and even his final fight with cancer. Ron believed in people, took chances on young journalists like me, and made WCCO an award-winning place we were proud to call home."

Don Shelby was an anchor and reporter at WCCO from 1978 to 2010:

"There would be no Don Shelby without Ron Handberg. He saved my life. Kept me and promoted me when he should have fired me. Gave me the I-Team. Gave me the incredibly difficult job of stepping into Dave Moore's shoes. I owe him, my family owes him. Words can't express what he meant to me. He didn't just make WCCO-TV better. He made every station and newspaper in the Twin Cities better. To compete, they had to rise to his standard."

Mark Rosen was an anchor and reporter at WCCO from 1969 to 2019:

"Ron Handberg was the heart and soul of arguably the single greatest local newsroom in the country. Not only did he have a tremendous pulse on what stories needed to be covered, but he also walked the walk. He was that rare breed of being the news director but would often also write the entire 10 p.m. newscast on his manual typewriter with his trusted pipe at his side then finish in time to drive home and watch the newscast he just wrote. He inspired me to be the best version of myself when I had reservations on ever being good enough to be a sportscaster here. One of my proudest moments was when I had the first signing of my book 'Best Seat in the House' at the Barnes and Noble downtown and way back in line waiting for me to sign his copy was Ron Handberg. It was an out-of-body experience. I never stopped wanting to get his approval."

Ron Handberg, Mary Tyler Moore and Quent Neufeld when the Mary Tyler Moore Show came to WCCO-TV. WCCO

More than 30 years after his final day at WCCO-TV, the newsroom Handberg helped build still carries the imprint of his values: rigorous reporting, thoughtful storytelling and an unwavering commitment to serving the community. In 2008, he was inducted into the Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame in recognition of a career that helped shape generations of journalists and set a lasting standard for local television news.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the University of Minnesota Foundation's Ron and Carol Handberg Scholarship Fund or to Mt. Carmel Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. Donations to the scholarship fund can be made online.