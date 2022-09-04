Former University of Minnesota track and field star dies at 25
MINNEAPOLIS -- Former Gopher track and field athlete Eric Walker died at 25, the University of Minnesota announced on Twitter Saturday.
According to a GoFundMe set up for the Walker family, Eric first came to Minnesota on an athletic scholarship to run track at the University of Minnesota. He graduated in 2019 with a 3.8 GPA.
Walker stayed in Minnesota after graduating and began working for United Health Group.
Last Saturday, Aug. 27, Walker was in a car accident and spent multiple days in the ICU before dying.
Walker leaves behind his two parents, Maria and Eric Walker, and two younger siblings, Xavier and Christopher Walker.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.