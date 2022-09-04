Former University of Minnesota track and field star dies at 25

MINNEAPOLIS -- Former Gopher track and field athlete Eric Walker died at 25, the University of Minnesota announced on Twitter Saturday.

According to a GoFundMe set up for the Walker family, Eric first came to Minnesota on an athletic scholarship to run track at the University of Minnesota. He graduated in 2019 with a 3.8 GPA.

It is with heavy hearts that we have learned of the passing of former Minnesota T&F standout Eric Walker. If you wish to support Eric's family during this time, please go to the link below https://t.co/sK0GrDuWN3 pic.twitter.com/lzupUWNfZY — Minnesota Cross Country, Track & Field (@GopherCCTF) September 3, 2022

Walker stayed in Minnesota after graduating and began working for United Health Group.

Last Saturday, Aug. 27, Walker was in a car accident and spent multiple days in the ICU before dying.

Walker leaves behind his two parents, Maria and Eric Walker, and two younger siblings, Xavier and Christopher Walker.