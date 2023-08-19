Former MN governor, congressman Albert Quie dies at age 99

MINNEAPOLIS -- Former Minnesota governor and U.S. congressman, Albert Quie, died on Aug. 18 at 99-years-old.

For 20-years, Quie served as a U.S. congressman, representing the southern part of Minnesota. Quie was elected governor in 1979, where he served one-term.

"A veteran, a man of faith, and a life-long public servant, Governor Quie had a deep commitment to the betterment of our state and a legacy that extends beyond his time in office. His advocacy for education, eliminating discrimination, and rural development demonstrated his unwavering dedication to creating a better life for all Minnesotans," said current Minnesota governor Tim Walz. "Our thoughts are with Governor Quie's family and friends. May they find comfort in the knowledge that his contributions will be remembered for decades to come."

Humble beginnings

Quie was a third-generation dairy farmer, born in Wheeling Township near Dennison, Minnesota.

From 1943 to 1945, Quie served as a pilot for the United States Navy Air Corps in World War II.

After the war, Quie graduated from St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota in 1950 with a bachelor's degree. He returned to his family's dairy farm where he worked until he was elected to the Minnesota State Senate in 1954.

During Quie's tenure in congress, he was a ranking minority member of the House Education and Labor Committee.

Career highlights

Quie beat out an incumbent DFL governor in a historic election that's been come to referenced as the "Minnesota Massacre." The event catapulted Republicans into unexpected control of Minnesota's two U.S. Senate seats along with the governor's office.

In the 1978 elections in Minnesota, known as the "Minnesota Massacre," the Independent Republicans won many races, three of particular note: Rudy Boschwitz (left), and David Durenberger (right) won U.S. Senate seats, and Al Quie (center) was elected governor. STORMI GREENER/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Quie served Minnesota as governor from 1979 to 1983.

On Jan. 4, 1979, during his inaugural speech, Quie addressed his goals as the newly-appointed governor.

One of Quie's main concerns was tax relief.

"We must take away government's ability to profit at taxpayers expense through inflationary dollars which push them into higher tax brackets," said Quie. "After we index taxes then elected government officials will have to vote for any additional taxes and be willing to let the people judge that vote. That's the way tax decisions should be made under our democratic system."

Another sticking point for Quie was education, saying "I believe it remains one of our people's chief legislative concerns."

Quie brought his passion to support children services and education that he began in the U.S. Congress. This resulted in his creation of The Governor's Task Force on Educational Policy in 1979.

Eight members served on this task force, and reviewed major issues within Minnesota's elementary and secondary education system. After an extensive review, the task force concluded that they "unanimously agreed that the major issue for public schools in the 1980s is the improvement of instruction."

The task force findings prompted Quie to push for smaller class sizes and reduce spending. However, the in the process of doing this the former governor miscalculated the state's expenditures and revenues, misaligning the budget by almost $200 million.

The turn of the decade brought difficult economic headwinds for the country, which accentuated this misstep.

Quie's term as governor ended in 1983, when Rudy Perpich from Hibbing -- the previous DFL incumbent -- regained control of the office.

A lasting impact

Many people across Minnesota are grieving the loss of Quie. It's clear that his impact in local and federal politics perseveres.

Current Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan echoed this sentiment in her statement saying, "Governor Al Quie embodied the spirit of public service and selflessness, from his time in the United States Navy to Congress and the governor's office. Using his deep faith has a bedrock, Gov. Quie led with dignity and respect for his fellow Minnesotans and worked across the aisle to make our state and our country better for all of us."