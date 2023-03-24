Forget FOMO. Do you have JOMO, or the "joy of missing out"?

"JOMO": Finding joy in disconnecting "JOMO": Finding joy in disconnecting 04:37

You've maybe heard of FOMO, or "fear of missing out." But how about JOMO, the "joy of missing out"?

Some people say they prefer solitude and don't mind missing out on things like social gatherings.

Research say it may have a link to social anxiety.

"In general, a lot of people like being connected," says lead study author Chris Barry, a Washington State University psychology professor. "When trying to assess JOMO, we found that some people were enjoying missing out, not for the solitude or a Zen-like, calming experience of being able to regroup, but more to avoid social interaction."

