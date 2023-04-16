For half a century, Wright Tech has been making futures bright

BUFFALO, Minn. -- High school is, of course, part of life. But there's a unique school in Buffalo that is changing lives in a profound way.

By the looks of her technique, you'd think she's a seasoned pro. But Lexi Carnes is a bright-eyed teenager.

"Oh I love this. This is my favorite thing. This is my thing I look to every single day," Carnes, a welding student at Wright Technical Center, said.

It's a love she found at Wright Tech in Buffalo. She goes to Howard Lake but Wright is a half-day program serving eight area schools.

It's unique because it gives high school kids adult tech school training.



"You talk about the skilled labor, the skilled work that needs to happen in order to build a house, to build the buildings, to operate, to build the communities. That's what we do here," Principal Shaun Karson said.

The school opened in 1972. They've been offering cosmetology, where students learn hair care, nails and lash extensions. They have EMT training and first responder prep, auto mechanics classes and the most in-demand program: welding.

Carnes said she wanted to get into a trade because "there aren't a lot of women in it." But she is way in it. She's been winning welding competitions, all because of what she got to explore at Wright Tech.

"I was actually thinking about going into a veterinary school, but just with it being so much, I was like there's gotta be something where I can still make the same amount of money but not have as much schooling," Carnes said.

The principal says new welders can start at $60,000 a year and some reach six figures in just a few years.

"I'm excited to see where this goes and I'm excited for all the opportunities I'm gonna get after high school, too," Carnes said.

Across the hall, Big Lake senior Cassidy Larsen is thriving, too. Not long ago, it was just the opposite.

"Before I came here, I did not think I was gonna go to college what so ever," she said. "And when I came here, it was structured like a college. I'm like, 'Oh, college would be cool.' And then here I was offered a scholarship for graphic design. And now I am going to be going to Hennepin Technical College for graphic design."

She said Wright Tech has "drastically" changed her future.

"I don't know, it brought out the best in me," she said. "I really love this school."

Her current project is designing her beloved school's 50th anniversary tee.

The whole community is invited Monday from 4 to 7p.m. to celebrate a half century of making lives and futures bright. Anyone is invited to tour the school and grab a free dinner.