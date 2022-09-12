Watch CBS News
For fall colors, Taylors Falls scenic boat tours offer an idyllic alternative

For fall colors, Taylors Falls scenic boat tours offer an idyllic alternative
When we think of fall colors, we might imagine long drives up north. But there's a shorter road trip that turns into a boat trip that can give you a front row seat to the vibrant burst of color.

The paddlewheel boat ride in Taylors Falls is where nature and history put on quite the show.

Scenic boat tours are available seven days a week through MEA weekend, which is Sunday, Oct. 23.

