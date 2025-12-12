North Minneapolis' Food Bank Eatery is on a mission to provide free meals for children

Food Bank Eatery was started by women who are on a mission to help people in need.

They provide free meals for children, who may have little to eat after the pause of SNAP benefits for many in the community.

Jennifer Banks wears the apron and cooks up soul food.

"My mom and my aunt, when I was little, used to always make me come into the kitchen and always mix up stuff," said Jennifer Banks. "They are from Mississippi and that's where I got my cooking from."

The Food Bank Eatery began as a food truck six years ago, hanging out at special events and catering jobs. The home base is now on Lyndale Avenue in North Minneapolis. But what hasn't changed is the mission: helping others in need.

"They come after school, they already know about the program," said Jennifer Banks. "They come right up, they smile and we smile."

Jennifer Banks knows there are many in her community experiencing food insecurity.

"When the SNAP benefits went out we just thought of a way we could help," said Nikia Banks, Jennifer Banks' daughter-in-law. "They come in all the time anyway and ask for stuff or if there is anything they can do to earn a few bucks, so I will have them take out the trash or wipe off the tables, stuff like that, so it was a no-brainer."

Lots of love goes into every meal that is cooked fresh. Community can help them take care of others with no monetary or food donations.

"The more we get, the more people we can feed, and maybe even feed some adults," said Nikia Banks. "But right now we are really focused on the kids."

Kids can swing by the Food Bank Eatery for a free meal Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.