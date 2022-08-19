Fond du Lac tribe celebrates return of sacred burial grounds at Wisconsin Point

CARLTON, Minn. -- An Ojibwe tribe in northern Minnesota is celebrating the reclamation of sacred burial grounds in Superior, Wisconsin.

On Thursday morning, the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa held the celebration event at Black Bear Casino in Carlton, Minnesota - just west of Duluth.

"We are honoring the generations of proud Anishinaabe people and their tireless work that has set the stage to make this historic signing possible," the tribe said in a Facebook post.

At the late morning event, sacred land at Wisconsin Point was formally signed over to the tribe. The land was a burial ground of the tribe's people dating back from the 17th century. However, it was removed in 1919 to St. Francis cemetery in Superior, Wisconsin.

"Approximately 180 remains from the most identifiable graves were disinterred, including at least one chief - Chief Joseph Osaugie (1802-1876) and placed in a mass grave near St. Francis Xavier cemetery, on the Nemadji River," the tribe said in a release.

Several top lawmakers, including Gov. Tim Walz and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, were in attendance, along with U.S. Indian Affairs Assistant Secretary Bryan Newland.

"This is the type of collaborative work that brings justice and healing, and lays the foundation for positive relationships moving forward," Newland said.

The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa is located in Carlton, just southwest of Duluth.