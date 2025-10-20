2 Molotov cocktails thrown at northeast Minneapolis ice cream shop within 24 hours

An ice cream shop in northeast Minneapolis, built on inclusion, was targeted with a Molotov cocktail twice within 24 hours, according to police.

Fletcher's Ice Cream & Café in northeast Minneapolis is more than just your neighborhood ice cream shop. It was founded as a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community.

"It's nerve racking. It's scary," said owner Jason Fletcher.

The first Molotov cocktail was thrown just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday. By Monday afternoon, another attack happened, leaving a bigger hole in the window.

Fletcher believes the Pride flag hanging outside is why someone targeted the shop.

"It happened twice here. Not at the bar next door happened, but here," he said. "There's a reason why. I'd like to think it is not my flag, but it very well could be."

No one was injured in the attacks, but the damage is clear.

Despite everything, Fletcher plans to reopen on Tuesday with the flag flying proudly.

"We are not going to crumble and not let this stop us," he said. "We will keep going and continue to support people we want to support."

Police said the individual suspected of the attacks is in custody.

"I didn't want my employees coming to work tomorrow knowing this person could potentially do something. This is really big," Fletcher said.

Several agencies are working to determine the motive for the attacks. The suspect was arrested without incident and booked at Hennepin County Jail.