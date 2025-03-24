5 charged after alleged attempts to solicit minors for sex in Washington County, officials say

Five people are facing felony charges after alleged attempts to solicit minors for sex in Washington County, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities say investigators were led to the five people through an operation on March 20, which involved the East Metro Human Trafficking Task Force, Cottage Grove Police Department and Forest Lake Police Department.

During the operation, officials say the people chatted on several social media platforms with undercover agents posing as minors.

All five were arrested as they arrived at a meeting place, set up by authorities, for an encounter.

"We are dedicated, along with our local law enforcement partners, to combat sex and human trafficking within our communities," said Washington County Sheriff Dan Starry.

Washington County Attorney Kevin Magnuson says these kinds of operations protect vulnerable citizens and show that criminal behavior is not tolerated.

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger of being trafficked, call 911.

Anyone in the east metro can report a suspected trafficking situation to the area's human trafficking task force at 651-430-7825.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.