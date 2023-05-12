"Fishing in the Neighborhood" program looks to increase angling in metro area

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- It is one of the most anticipated days of the year for Minnesotans: The fishing opener.

"It's kind of what you wait all winter for. As much as I like to ice fish, there comes a point around St. Patrick's Day or so that I'm ready to get out here," said Mario Travaline, Fisheries Specialist for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Travaline loves to fish himself but right now he's busy making sure the fishing opener is off the hook.

He gets to work with a thermometer to measure water temperature, a scale, a net - and the most important part - 21 lbs. of bluegill.

Travaline is stocking area lakes, including one at Lakefront Park in Prior Lake.

These fish are part of the 10,000 to 15,000 that are stocked each year into metro area lakes, millions if you included recently hatched fry fish.

It is part of the "Fishing in the Neighborhood" program.

There are 70 small lakes and ponds managed by FIN across Minnesota.

If Travaline is not stocking a lake in the program, it is running well on its own.

"We can't really do better than natural spawning fish and if we don't have to, we won't," said Travaline.

He is clear not to knock big lake fishing but for those who don't have a boat, there's plenty to catch off a pier or shore.

"Drop-in fishing is a great way to start. It keeps it simple, takes the intimidation factor out and allows a really easy way for people to find fish," said Travaline.

Two lakes Travaline recommends in the FIN program are Cobblestone Lake in Apple Valley for walleye and Blackhawk Lake in Eagan for bass.

Minnesota residents can fish without a fishing license in most Minnesota state parks. A license is needed everywhere else for those between 16 and 90 years old.

Minnesota moms can fish without purchasing a license this weekend in honor of Mother's Day.

You can learn more about the FIN program and check on lake conditions here.