First Twin Cities mosquito larvae of 2023 found in Oakdale

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

OAKDALE, Minn. – Here's a sure sign that the most itchiest time of the year is fast approaching.

The Metropolitan Mosquito Control District (MMCD) announced Monday that it's team found the first larvae of the year at a pond in Oakdale. They say they expect to find a whole lot more as we warm up.  

Earlier this year, the MMCD announced that this could be a bad year for the bloodsuckers because of our very wet winter.

WCCO Staff
First published on April 10, 2023 / 10:45 PM

