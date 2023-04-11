First Twin Cities mosquito larvae of 2023 found in Oakdale

OAKDALE, Minn. – Here's a sure sign that the most itchiest time of the year is fast approaching.

The Metropolitan Mosquito Control District (MMCD) announced Monday that it's team found the first larvae of the year at a pond in Oakdale. They say they expect to find a whole lot more as we warm up.

Found! Our first mosquito larvae of the year was located today by field supervisor Andrew in Oakdale! We expect our other facilities around the metro to find larvae this week as ponds continue to melt and warm up.



Earlier this year, the MMCD announced that this could be a bad year for the bloodsuckers because of our very wet winter.