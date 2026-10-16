The first frost of the season is expected Saturday. Here's how to prepare your garden

Minnesota gardeners are preparing for the first frost of the season Saturday morning. But a few simple steps can help protect plants and extend the growing season.

Janelle Dahmen, a master gardener with Sunnyside Gardens, recommends covering annual flowers when temperatures drop to around 35 or 36 degrees.

Frost cloth is a good option, but household items like old sheets, pillowcases and towels can also help protect plants overnight.

Dahmen advises against using plastic, which can trap moisture and damage plants as temperatures rise.

"If you have something you really care about, I would give it a little bit of a blanket for the night," Dahmen said.

The first frost is also a reminder to harvest any remaining tomatoes and peppers still growing in the garden.

Tomatoes can continue ripening indoors, either on the counter or in a cardboard box, Dahmen said.

Tropical plants and houseplants should also be brought inside before temperatures drop. Trees, shrubs and hardy perennials, however, can generally withstand the cold.

While the frost may mark the end of some summer flowers, it is also an opportunity to start preparing for next spring.

Dahmen recommends waiting about a week after the frost before beginning to plant spring bulbs and getting a head start on next year's garden.