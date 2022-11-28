Watch CBS News
First-ever "BIPOC Holiday Extravaganza" held in Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – Two local small businesses teamed up Sunday to host the first-ever "BIPOC Holiday Extravaganza" in partnership with the BIPOC Project.

There was an array of local artists on hand for the event. From prints, to music, to massage services, there was something for everyone.  

Event organizers Roxanne Wynne and Lisa Fetter say they were pleased with this year's turnout.

"We didn't expect this, like seriously!" Wynne said.

"I think we're pleasantly surprised," Fetter said.

Those who attended also got the opportunity to get discounts on future purchases.

BIPOC stands for "Black, Indigenous and people of color." 

First published on November 27, 2022 / 9:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

