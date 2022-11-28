First-ever "BIPOC Holiday Extravaganza" held in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – Two local small businesses teamed up Sunday to host the first-ever "BIPOC Holiday Extravaganza" in partnership with the BIPOC Project.

There was an array of local artists on hand for the event. From prints, to music, to massage services, there was something for everyone.

CBS

Event organizers Roxanne Wynne and Lisa Fetter say they were pleased with this year's turnout.

"We didn't expect this, like seriously!" Wynne said.

"I think we're pleasantly surprised," Fetter said.

Those who attended also got the opportunity to get discounts on future purchases.

BIPOC stands for "Black, Indigenous and people of color."