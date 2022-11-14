First “Deaf Day” held at Minnesota Children’s Museum.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Sunday was the first-ever "Deaf Day" at the Minnesota Children's Museum in downtown St. Paul.

The Metro Deaf School and University of St. Thomas Playful Learning Lab partnered up for the event, which included activities designed to help spark kids' imagination.

Families who visited were able to participate in activities throughout the museum in American Sign Language (ASL), including storytime, crafts and "Squishy Circuits."

ASL interpreters were also available throughout the museum.