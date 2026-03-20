First day of spring brings temps near 70 degrees Saturday, warmest weekend of 2026 so far

Pockets of dense fog return to central Minnesota on Friday morning, but conditions are expected to improve as the day progresses and temperatures climb.

Friday marks the vernal equinox, the official start of spring, which arrives at 9:46 a.m.

Temperatures, which will start in the 40s Friday morning, are expected to jump to near 60 degrees by the afternoon under a mix of clouds and sun. The fog should dissipate as the day continues.

The warmth will peak Saturday with highs in the lower 70s across much of the region. Southwest Minnesota could see temperatures approach 80 degrees. It will certainly be a warm welcome for the kickoff to spring.

Sunday will bring a return to more average temperatures in the 40s with cloudy skies. Northern Minnesota could see a chance for rain or snow. An isolated shower is possible in the metro area before dawn Sunday, but it is not expected to cause significant impacts.

Winds will pick up Sunday with gusts reaching up to 30 mph.

Early next week looks fairly quiet and seasonable with the active storm track remaining well to the north.