Loved ones gather to celebrate life of Minnesota firefighter Tim Bertz

A Navy SEAL and firefighter is being remembered as someone who always went out of his way to help others.

Fifty-two-year-old Tim Bertz of Rush City, Minnesota, died three days before Christmas after a serious medical incident.

Firefighters from numerous cities and friends from across the state turned out at Maranatha Church in Forest Lake, Minnesota, to pay their respects to Bertz.

"All in, all the time. You would hear those words when someone would talk about Tim Bertz," Harris Fire Chief Dave Chapeau said.

Bertz worked for the Harris and Lino Lakes fire departments, and on Dec. 17, he graduated from the St. Paul Fire Academy but died just five days later. St. Paul Fire Chief Butch Inks, who will retire this week, handed Bertz one of his last badges.

"Firefighters always say we'll never forget. It's not just a punchline for us; we really live by that. We will never forget firefighter Bertz," Inks said.

Before he was a firefighter, Bertz was a highly decorated Navy SEAL. His wife, Andrea, said the couple would have celebrated their wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

"I am so proud of what he has done for our country and for our community," Andrea Bertz said. "I feel blessed and sad all at the same time. I will deeply miss my husband. Rest in peace, Tim. I will see you on the other side."

Throughout the service, a theme emerged of how Bertz gave back. His sister, Katie Karels, let everyone know that in many ways, he's still doing that. She talked about her own son needing an organ donation, and how her brother made it a point to be a donor himself.

"Tim's liver went to a 33-year-old female. His lungs to a 65-year-old male," Karels said. "Please, please consider organ donation to help save lives."

Bertz was also a farmer who enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing with his dogs.

His family is asking that any donations go to the St. Paul Fire Foundation.