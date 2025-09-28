Minnesota firefighter killed by falling tree while helping with controlled burn in Idaho

A firefighter from Minnesota died Friday while helping the United States Forest Service with a controlled burn in Idaho, officials say.

The Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) says Isabella Oscarson had been struck by a falling tree while assisting the U.S. Forest Service's Tinker Bugs with a prescribed fire in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. She was evacuated from the scene and flown to a hospital in Grangeville, Idaho, where she later died.

Oscarson was a seasonal employee with the IDL.

"IDL extends its deepest sympathies to Isabella's family and friends. This is a tragedy that hits the employees at Idaho Department of Lands and the broader wildland fire community extremely hard," Dustin Miller, director of IDL, said. "We are heartbroken and doing everything we can to support her family and our staff during this difficult time."

Idaho Gov. Brad Little ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor Oscarson until the day following her memorial service.

"Idahoans are grieving the loss of Isabella Oscarson, a promising young woman whose life was cut far too short while serving the people of Idaho as a wildland firefighter. Her loss is felt deeply by the firefighting community and beyond," Little said.

Information about a service for Oscarson has not yet been released.