Rosemount church severely damaged in fire

Firefighters are working to put out a blaze at a church in Rosemount, Minnesota, on Monday afternoon.

Crews initially responded to the fire at 3285 144th St. W. around 10:46 a.m., according to police. City officials are asking people to avoid the area while firefighters tend to the blaze.

The Minnesota Debre Bisrat St. Gabriel and St. Arsema Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church holds services at the location, according to its Facebook page.

Firefighters battle a fire at the Minnesota Debre Bisrat St. Gabriel and St. Arsema Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church in Rosemount, Minnesota, on July 13, 2026. WCCO

Police said they believe the building is unoccupied, though firefighters were working on Monday morning to confirm no one is inside.

The building was formerly known as the Lighthouse Church, according to police.

This is a developing story and will be updated.