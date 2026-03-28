Fire in Cass Lake, Minnesota, destroys business

Cass Lake, Minnesota, officials are investigating after a fire destroyed a business on Thursday night.

Officials say the Cass Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to a fire around 10:45 p.m. on the south side of Cass Lake. When deputies arrived, they found a building at the Timberlyne Wood Products kiln drying and storage full aflame.

Several agencies including the Cass Lake Fire Department, Bemidji Fire Department, and Walker Fire Department worked throughout the night to put the fire out.

According to officials, the building is a total loss.

Officials said there were no injuries. The State of Minnesota Fire Marshall's Office is assisting with the investigation.