Fire crews respond to residential fire on Hennepin Avenue

By Mackenzie Lofgren

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis Fire Department responded to a residential fire on the 3100 block of Hennepin Avenue Friday morning.

According to a series of social media posts from the department on X (formally known as Twitter), crews located the fire on the first floor of the building, in between the first and second floor ceiling. 

As of 11:08 a.m. on Friday, crews have extinguished the fire. 

No residents were home at the time of the fire. 

One dog and one cat have been located and brought out of the building. Animal control has been called to take care of the displaced animals. 

No injuries have been reported. The fire remains under investigation. 

First published on November 3, 2023 / 11:16 AM CDT

