At McGregor's School House Cafe, meals are served with a dose of history

The School House Cafe serves up meals with a dose of history

Earlier this month, many students went back to school after summer vacation, but in the town of McGregor, Minnesota it's always the first day of school.

"It's like one, big happy family. No matter whatever happens here, everybody gathers together," said Brenda Nistler.

Despite a population of under 400, McGregor gets your attention. Thanks in part to the large, turquoise house near Highway 210.

"We are looking at the first farm in McGregor which is well over 140 years old now," said Nistler.

She's the owner of the Country House which now sells 20 flavors of ice cream. She also opened the quaint businesses next door creating a sort of town within the town. And no municipality is complete without a school.

"We have a bell. We used to ring it every once in a while, to remind people their order was ready," said Nistler.

Inside, you won't find a school cafeteria, you'll find a cafe. And instead of Italian Dunkers for lunch you get homemade food straight from the kitchen.

"Lots of rolls, muffins and cookies and all kinds of desserts," said Nistler.

There's also breakfast and the menu keeps with the school theme.

"The 'Bus Driver' is scrambled hashbrowns, browned nice with crispy onions and green peppers," said Nistler. "A lot of guys come in here and eat it and I mean it's huge."

All of it is served with a free history lesson.

"Those are all my old maps. I brought all those maps in from home," said Nistler while pointing to maps on the wall.

When Nistler opened her eatery, she brought along her textbooks and other long, lost relics. They've helped complete her classroom café.

"There are stories behind all of it. One of our neighbors brought in the public telephone. Of course, that's a thing of the past too," said Nistler.

"Very unique. There's a lot of memorabilia even from when I was a kid," said customer Kerry Pracht.

"You come in here and you look at all of this stuff and it's like, a lot of it is hers which is amazing," said customer Cindy Melser.

It's so old school, you might think this café once housed students and teachers. But it didn't.

About 10 miles out of town you'll find the old Fleming Township Schoolhouse. It's the same schoolhouse that Nistler modeled her café after. All the measurements, including the roof, walls and windows, are exactly the same.

"I took my tape measure, measured it up, measured the windows and came back and built it exactly like it," said Nistler .

It took a lot of math and geometry to get it done, but Nistler's café passed the test with flying colors.

"It has been an enjoyable ride. I really have enjoyed meeting so many wonderful people," said Nistler. "It's just really been an awesome trip to have this now for 34 years."

The School House Café is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. until the mid to late afternoon depending on when the last customer leaves.

Nistler said they make their food from scratch every day, with no preservatives.