Minnesota's oldest operating theater is in danger of closing it's doors

One of the oldest operating theaters in the Midwest is in danger of closing its doors for good.

If you're heading south on Highway 15, Fairmont, Minnesota, is your last gasp before you hit Iowa. It officially became a city in the late 1800s — and not long after, the Opera House was born.

"We are the oldest, operating, continuously operating theater in the state of Minnesota," said Jane Reiman, a lifelong resident of Fairmont.

When the doors opened in 1901, operas, musicals, plays, and concerts—drew people from across southern Minnesota, and even from Iowa and South Dakota.

"We have done a lot of entertainment over the years."

The rock band America once performed at the opera house, as did folk legend Arlo Guthrie. In the 1990's, the opera house even got a visit from Paul McCartney. His family bought seats.

"They came here and sat in the chairs, and now we have plaques on the chairs to memorialize them."

In 3rd grade Blake Potthoff went to his first performance at the theater, and later, he acted on stage.

"You've grown up with this opera house?" asked WCCO's John Lauritsen.

"Yeah. Absolutely, it's a part of me even before I became executive director," said Potthoff.

But like everything else, the theater has aged over time, to the point that it's going to cost more than $4 million just to keep it running. If they can't raise the money, the Opera House may have already seen its final curtain call.

"The building is on life support, and we are doing everything we can to make sure we get back to surviving and thriving," said Potthoff.

Scaffolding is there, just to reinforce the roof; that's the biggest expense. But the Fairmont community is starting to respond. Grants and donations have raised $1.5 million so far—still short, but a start.

When renovations are complete, they'd also like to maintain the old character of this theater. That includes this hand-cast plaster, which is also 125-years-old.

The chandeliers were installed a decade before the Titanic sank, and they're hoping to keep those too. For Blake and others, the show has to go on. For the people in the seats, the actors on stage, and for the livelihood of a small town.

"There's reason to save this building. That $4 million isn't impossible. Only improbable. And I truly believe it too. I have a history of performing here. And I have two young kids. I want them to perform on stage like I had the opportunity," said Potthoff.