Southern Minnesota lake cruise offers peek at plethora of pelicans

It's a lake cruise in the middle of town, and there's more than pelicans on the Pelican Breeze tour in Albert Lea, Minnesota.

"I like the feeling of closeness. I like the feeling of community. It's just a beautiful spot in the world to be," said Nancy Greiner.

Marion Ross thought so too. The mom on the '70s sitcom "Happy Days" once called Albert Lea her home. Her bronze bench sits a block from Albert Lea Lake.

Nearly 30 years ago, Pelican Breeze Cruises began taking people on tours across the lake.

"We are traveling about 3 miles per hour in about 3 feet of water," said Greiner.

They use a pontoon with a smokestack and a paddlewheel. Greiner, who is the first mate, will tell you that you only have to travel about 10 yards before you learn how the boat got its name.

"Never get tired of seeing the pelicans," Greiner said.

That's probably a good thing, because they're everywhere.

What you see on the lake is essentially a pelican bachelor party. They are pretty much all males. The females don't often venture to Albert Lea Lake because there are no islands, which is typically where they make their nests.

When the birds get together on the water, it's called a pelican pod.

"When they are in the air, it's a squadron," said Greiner.

A squadron whose crew members have 8-foot wingspans. The birds use their beaks to scoop up whatever comes their way.

"They eat all kinds of fish. They eat crawdads," said Greiner.

And they're not alone. Eagles, egrets, cormorants and herons are fishing, too.

"I get out more in one year than I have gotten out in my entire life," said Bruce Ness.

Ness has been a captain for 15 years. His tour also takes visitors close to the Interstate 35 bridge, which sees 25,000 vehicles cross it each day. But nature is the real reason people step on his pontoon.

"You hope they get the appreciation for kind of a gem that we have right in our community," said Ness.

His first mate feels the exact same way.

"They just come out and enjoy and relax and have fun just being on the lake," said Greiner.

Pelican Breeze cruises are an hour and a half and they take place every Friday and Sunday.