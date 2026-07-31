Feeding Our Future scheme's alleged second in command who fled to Somalia pleads not guilty

A man who prosecutors said was second in command in the Feeding Our Future scheme pleaded not guilty in federal court Friday.

Abdikerm Eidleh faces 31 charges including wire fraud, federal programs bribery and money laundering. Investigators say he personally collected $5 million in bribes and kickbacks.

Eidleh was arrested in Mogadishu after spending four years on the run. The raid was coordinated by both the FBI and Somali intelligence agencies.

"This is a big fish," Daniel Rosen, U.S. Attorney for Minnesota, told CBS News when Eidleh was arrested. "Eidleh was a key leader and was responsible for bribing and recruiting business to steal from the American taxpayer."

Investigators have charged 79 people in the Feeding Our Future case. The ringleader, Aimee Bock, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for orchestrating a scheme which diverted roughly $250 million of government funds meant to feed hungry children.

Note: The above video first aired on July 17, 2026.