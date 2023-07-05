Feedback: Do you think you could stomach being a professional eater?

Feedback: Could you be a professional eater?

A Fourth of July tradition lives on, and a 16-time champion proves once again why he's deserving of hardware.

Reigning champion speed eater, Joey Chestnut, ate 62 hotdogs in 10 minutes yesterday, claiming his 16th title at the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Content on Coney Island.

This win comes just shy of his world record of 76 hot dogs.

In the women's division, Miki Sudo claimed her 9th championship. She wolfed down 39 and a half dogs to win the title.

