Federal funding cuts are threatening Minnesota's mental health resources

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) says more than 800,000 Minnesotans have a mental health condition.

Tom Normile is one of them. He's schizophrenic and has hallucinations.

Several times a week, Normile spends time at the Vail Communities Clubhouse in Hopkins, where he does chores or simply hangs out.

He says without his time at the Clubhouse, he wouldn't be able to hold down a job.

"I would just freak out," Normile said. "There'd be too much drama at work, and I'd react, in a way. Not violently, but [this place] calms me down, yeah."

Michelle Tetrault is a similar success story. She's bipolar and has PTSD.

"Before I started coming here I was not very talkative, not very outgoing, and I have found a new side of myself that I didn't know existed," Tetrault said.

Now she's one of the faces of the Clubhouse, greeting people at the front desk.

The Clubhouse model is about finding support and friendship.

It's also free for members, thanks to money Minnesota receives from the federal government.

Sue Abderholden, NAMI Minnesota's executive director, says the state's mental health system is fragile right now.

She says many programs, in schools, specifically, are having to cut staff and deal with the uncertainty of how much longer they'll be around to help.

"What it feels like on the federal level, to be honest, is we have these broad strokes to cut funding for tons of different grant programs, but there's not really been a serious look at what is being cut," Abderholden said.

The Clubhouse is safe for now, but staffers say the future is on a lot of people's minds.

"Definitely it's still very precarious and it's been extremely anxiety-inducing for our members," said Samantha Sands, the Clubhouse manager.

Dozens of public health contracts in Minnesota have been canceled since March.

At least $12 billion have been cut nationwide.