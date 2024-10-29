U of M researches study psychology of fear at Mall of America haunted house

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Researchers are exploring the science behind why people choose to get scared for fun, specifically at haunted houses.

In collaboration with the University of Minnesota, the Mall of America conducted a study at its Onionhead's Revenge haunted house.

They wanted to explore the psychology of fear, how it makes us act and why people spend money on a frightening experience.

Nearly 300 people participated in the study. They went through Onionhead's Revenge, where cameras were placed throughout to capture people's emotions and reactions.

They also surveyed participants before and after to measure changes in social bonding and emotional satisfaction.

The results showed that 73% of participants felt more satisfied with their relationships after experiencing the haunted house together. Fear also led to increased social bonding and connection between strangers for sharing in the experience.

Also, 77% felt high levels of relief when it was over, and some felt amazement at conquering their fears.

William Hedgcock, an associate professor of marketing at the University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management, is one of the researchers. He says they're still analyzing the video recordings to understand how interpersonal touch plays a role in fear.

"How is it that people reach out and get support from others? So, you could see someone using someone as a human shield to help them, or pushing someone ahead," Hedgcock said. "We also see people holding hands and grabbing for support, or maybe grabbing someone and giving them a hug for additional sort of connection."

Researchers said the results indicate that fear and friendship can create strong bonds. Although fear is a negative emotion, it can foster positive social outcomes when experienced in groups.