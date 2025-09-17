"Act of terror" at FBI Pittsburgh field office prompts search for suspect after car rams into entrance gate

FBI searching for man accused of "act of terror" after car slams into Pittsburgh field office entran

FBI searching for man accused of "act of terror" after car slams into Pittsburgh field office entran

FBI searching for man accused of "act of terror" after car slams into Pittsburgh field office entran

A search is underway for a man accused of committing an "act of terror" by allegedly using his car to ram the entrance gate to the FBI's Pittsburgh Field office.

The FBI says they're searching for Donald Henson, of Penn Hills, who they say used his car to ram the gate to the building around 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

FBI Pittsburgh Assistant Special Agent In Charge Christopher Giordano said early Wednesday that after crashing into the gate, Henson grabbed an American flag from inside the vehicle and threw it over the gate.

"We look at this as an act of terror against the FBI," Giordano said. "This was a targeted attack on this building."

No one was reported injured at the time of the crash, according to the FBI.

The FBI is looking for a man they've identified as Donald Henson, of Penn Hills, who is accused of ramming his vehicle into the entrance gate of the FBI's Pittsburgh field office on the city's South Side. KDKA Photojournalist Anthony Sichi

The FBI says Henson left the area on foot after crashing into the gate and has yet to be apprehended.

Video taken by someone who was working security at a nearby gas station showed Henson walking away from the scene.

"Right now, he is wanted in connection with this crime against the FBI" Giordano said. "It is a federal offense and we will be seeking prosecution to the fullest extent."

The car the FBI says Henson used appeared to have some sort of message written on one of its side windows, which Giordano said investigators are still looking into and brought in a bomb squad to clear the vehicle.

The FBI says that Henson visited the Pittsburgh office recently.

"In scouring our indexes, we did find that he visited the field office a couple of weeks ago to make a complaint that didn't make a whole lot of sense," Giordano said. "We ran down everything that he came down with. It didn't have a federal nexus. We contacted him to let him know there wasn't a federal offense that we were able to charge."

Anyone with information about Henson's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

There's no indication that Henson is armed, but the FBI says he is believed to have a history of mental health issues and believed to be a former member of the military.