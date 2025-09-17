Watch CBS News
Local News

"Act of terror" at FBI Pittsburgh field office prompts search for suspect after car rams into entrance gate

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay,
Jessica Riley

/ CBS Pittsburgh

FBI searching for man accused of "act of terror" after car slams into Pittsburgh field office entran
FBI searching for man accused of "act of terror" after car slams into Pittsburgh field office entran 02:39

A search is underway for a man accused of committing an "act of terror" by allegedly using his car to ram the entrance gate to the FBI's Pittsburgh Field office.

The FBI says they're searching for Donald Henson, of Penn Hills, who they say used his car to ram the gate to the building around 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

FBI Pittsburgh Assistant Special Agent In Charge Christopher Giordano said early Wednesday that after crashing into the gate, Henson grabbed an American flag from inside the vehicle and threw it over the gate.

"We look at this as an act of terror against the FBI," Giordano said. "This was a targeted attack on this building." 

No one was reported injured at the time of the crash, according to the FBI. 

screenshot-2025-09-17-052003.png
The FBI is looking for a man they've identified as Donald Henson, of Penn Hills, who is accused of ramming his vehicle into the entrance gate of the FBI's Pittsburgh field office on the city's South Side. KDKA Photojournalist Anthony Sichi

The FBI says Henson left the area on foot after crashing into the gate and has yet to be apprehended.

Video taken by someone who was working security at a nearby gas station showed Henson walking away from the scene. 

"Right now, he is wanted in connection with this crime against the FBI" Giordano said. "It is a federal offense and we will be seeking prosecution to the fullest extent." 

The car the FBI says Henson used appeared to have some sort of message written on one of its side windows, which Giordano said investigators are still looking into and brought in a bomb squad to clear the vehicle.

The FBI says that Henson visited the Pittsburgh office recently.

"In scouring our indexes, we did find that he visited the field office a couple of weeks ago to make a complaint that didn't make a whole lot of sense," Giordano said. "We ran down everything that he came down with. It didn't have a federal nexus. We contacted him to let him know there wasn't a federal offense that we were able to charge."

Anyone with information about Henson's whereabouts is asked to call 911. 

There's no indication that Henson is armed, but the FBI says he is believed to have a history of mental health issues and believed to be a former member of the military. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue