Father of 10-year-old shot inside Minneapolis apartment sentenced to 90 days in workhouse

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- The father of a 10-year-old boy who was shot and killed inside a Minneapolis apartment in April was sentenced to 90 days in a workhouse.

Brandon Mayberry was charged with one count of felony manslaughter. Charging documents said that he had left for work, leaving two boys alone in the apartment. At some point, they found a gun under a pillow in Mayberry's bedroom, and a 12-year-old pulled the trigger by accident. 

Officers arrived at the apartment and found the 10-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He later died at the hospital.

Police say they found eight guns inside the apartment, several of which were loaded. Ammo was also found unsecured.

Aside from spending 90 days in a workhouse, Mayberry must undergo a mental health evaluation and own no guns. The court also ordered a restitution of $6,000. He was sentenced to a 5-year stay of imposition, meaning that if he abides by his sentence, the felony manslaughter charge will be converted to a misdemeanor.

First published on December 22, 2022 / 10:33 AM

