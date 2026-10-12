At least 1 person dead after wrong-way crash on Interstate 94 in central Minnesota

At least one person is dead after a wrong-way crash in the central Minnesota community of Lynden Township early Sunday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

It happened just after 1:40 a.m. on Interstate 94 at the Fuller Lake Rest Area. The state agency said a 2013 Nissan Rogue driven by a 57-year-old Canadian man was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of the interstate when it collided with a 2025 Yamaha motorcycle and a 2025 Honda CR-V.

A 65-year-old Watkins, Minnesota, man was driving the Honda, with a 66-year-old woman as his passenger, and a 24-year-old Wahpeton, North Dakota, man was operating the motorcycle at the time of the crash. Officials have yet to disclose who among them died or was injured.

According to the agency, at least one person involved was not wearing a seat belt.

Lynden Township is around 12 miles south of St. Cloud, Minnesota.

This is a developing story.