Man stabbed to death inside home in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police say a man was stabbed to death inside a home in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood Saturday night.
Officers were called to a home on the 1000 block of Charles Avenue just after 10:30 p.m., the St. Paul Police Department said. They found a man with stab wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by responding medics.
Police located and arrested a suspect, and said the suspect and victim possibly knew each other.
SPPD Sgt. Mike Ernster said there was "no threat to the public."
This was the city's 16th homicide of 2023.
Police did not publicly identify the victim or suspect.
