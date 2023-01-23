Fatal snowmobile accident reported in Becker County

ERIE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A fatal snowmobile crash was reported in Becker County Sunday evening.

According to the sheriff's office, a single snowmobile was involved in a crash near the intersection of County Highway 32 and South Cotton Lake Road in Erie Township. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m.

The driver, a 34-year-old from Fargo, was reportedly not wearing a helmet.

The driver was dispatched from the scene to St. Mary's Hospital in Detroit Lakes, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.