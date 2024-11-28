Fatal shooting in Minneapolis leaves one dead on Thanksgiving

MINNEAPOLIS — A 21-year-old man was fatally shot inside an apartment on Thanksgiving, according to Minneapolis police.

The shooting happened a little after 6 p.m. on the 700 Block of Emerson Avenue North. Police responded to the scene where the found a man with life-threatening injuries.

The 21-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital but unfortunately died.

Police say the man was inside the apartment when the shot struck him. The shooter fled the scene before police arrived.

"On a day that is supposed to be a celebration, another family has been impacted by a senseless act of violence," said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara. "My thoughts today are with the victim and his family. Our investigators are focused on seeking justice for the victim and are asking anyone who knows what happened or has any information about this incident to contact us immediately."

Minneapolis police are investigating the circumstances that lead up to the shooting. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office will release the name of the victim.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222 TIPS(8477).