Woman dead, man rescued by 3 Samaritans after Mille Lacs County crash

A 53-year-old woman is dead and a 24-year-old man was rescued by three Samaritans after a crash in Mudgett Township, Minnesota, the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office said on Friday.

The crash happened near the intersection of 280th Street and 100th Avenue around 6:24 a.m. Thursday. Responding deputies found a Toyota Camry in flames and a heavily damaged Lincoln Navigator. The driver of the Camry, identified by officials as Rachael Marie Morey of Rush City, Minnesota, died at the scene.

Deputies saw a person, later identified as Timothy Boros of Little Falls, Minnesota, being carried away from the Navigator by Samaritans. The Lincoln caught fire "moments later," the sheriff's office said.

Boros was taken to the hospital.

Investigators later learned that three men saw the crash happen and stopped to help. They used a cut-off saw in an attempt to get inside the Lincoln, and used fire extinguishers from their work vehicles to try and put out the fire, according to the sheriff's office. The three men eventually broke the driver's side door of the Lincoln and carried Boros away.

"Their efforts undoubtedly saved Mr. Boros from death or serious injury," the sheriff's office said.

A semitruck also involved in the crash sustained minor damage, according to officials. The driver of the truck, one of the three men who helped Boros, was not injured.

The sheriff's office and the Minnesota State Patrol are investigating.