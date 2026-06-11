Fatal DWI crash in White Bear Lake under investigation, one in custody

Officials are investigating a fatal crash in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, that happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to officials, the White Bear Lake Police Department and several other law enforcement agencies were called to a crash near Highway 61 and Highway 96. Once on scene, the officers found a 31-year-old woman with injuries. She was taken to a nearby hospital, but later died from her injuries, according to police.

A 63-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired. Officials have not released details on what led up to the crash.