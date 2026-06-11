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Fatal DWI crash in White Bear Lake under investigation, one in custody

By
Chloe Rosen
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Chloe is a digital producer at CBS Minnesota in Minneapolis and has worked in numerous positions at the station, including Assignment Editor, Digital Line Producer and Web Producer. She started her career at CBS Minnesota in 2015.
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Chloe Rosen

/ CBS Minnesota

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Officials are investigating a fatal crash in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, that happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to officials, the White Bear Lake Police Department and several other law enforcement agencies were called to a crash near Highway 61 and Highway 96. Once on scene, the officers found a 31-year-old woman with injuries. She was taken to a nearby hospital, but later died from her injuries, according to police.

A 63-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired. Officials have not released details on what led up to the crash. 

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