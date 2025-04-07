1 dead, 1 critically injured in crash near Twin Cities, police say

Police in Shakopee, Minnesota, are investigating a crash that left one person dead and another critically injured on Monday.

Officers responded to the crash sometime during the afternoon on Highway 101 near The Landing - Minnesota River Heritage Park, officials say.

WCCO

Aerial footage taken of the crash scene shows what appears to be a vehicle off the roadway and near a tree.

Shakopee police said on social media that the crash led to a portion of the eastbound side of the highway being shut down, but has since reopened.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.