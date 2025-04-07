Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, 1 critically injured in crash near Twin Cities, police say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Afternoon Digital Headlines from April 7, 2025
Afternoon Digital Headlines from April 7, 2025 01:38

Police in Shakopee, Minnesota, are investigating a crash that left one person dead and another critically injured on Monday.

Officers responded to the crash sometime during the afternoon on Highway 101 near The Landing - Minnesota River Heritage Park, officials say.

inx-aerials-shakopee-crash-040725.jpg
WCCO

Aerial footage taken of the crash scene shows what appears to be a vehicle off the roadway and near a tree. 

Shakopee police said on social media that the crash led to a portion of the eastbound side of the highway being shut down, but has since reopened.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.