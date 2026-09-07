Woodbury man, 61, killed in crash on Interstate 694 in Oakdale, State Patrol says

A 61-year-old Twin Cities man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening on Interstate 694.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just after 5 p.m. on the northbound side of the interstate near Fourth Street in Oakdale.

The motorist "left the roadway to the right and struck a bridge foundation," the state patrol says.

Roger Wayne Swanson, of Woodbury, was pronounced dead at the scene. The state patrol says he was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, and alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.

The crash is still under investigation.