Family: Minnesota man detained in Ethiopia has been freed, is on way home

MINNEAPOLIS -- An update to a story reported by WCCO this weekend: A prominent Twin Cities businessman who was detained in Ethiopia is now on his way home.

Tashitta Tuffa is President and CEO of Metropolitan Transportation Network, based in Fridley.

Tufaa's family says he spent the last two weeks of 2022 in Ethiopia and was preparing to board a return flight to America when he was detained at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa.

Now, according to his son, he's been freed and is now on the first leg of his journey home. He's expected to arrive Tuesday afternoon.

WCCO's Esme Murphy reports that Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Rep. Dean Phillips were involved over the holiday weekend in working to free Tufaa.

Ethiopia is currently designated as a level 3 or "reconsider travel" advisory by the U.S. State Department.

