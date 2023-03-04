Family accuses Minneapolis teacher of attacking 8-year-old girl in class

MINNEAPOLIS – A family is asking for answers after they claim a teacher attacked their young girl.

They say it happened at Pillsbury Elementary School in northeast Minneapolis, and they want Minneapolis Public Schools to release video of what happened.

The 8-year-old girl's grandmother spoke at a press conference Friday, alongside the activist group Lion of Judah.

"This is supposed to be a safe place for her to come. She's supposed to feel at ease to come and learn. And this is what his job is, to teach. So what is he teaching? Violence? Do we want our kids to learn violence?" the girl's grandmother said.

The school says they take the allegations very seriously, and will work to show the family any footage.