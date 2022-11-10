Family accepts Purple Heart for late veteran Charles Shepherd, wounded in WWI

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It's a special day for the family of the late veteran Private Charles Shepherd.

He was wounded in France in World War I, but never got a Purple Heart. A German soldier shot Shepherd in the arm while he was helping to carry a wounded soldier on a stretcher.

On Thursday, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar presented a Purple Heart to Shepherd's family, including his son, Larry Shepherd.

"My wife and daughter, Lori, and son-in-law are very appreciative of this," Larry Shepherd said. "It's very humbling to receive it, an honor to receive this for my dad. He never talked about war very much. Hard to get anything out of him. There is a story he wrote about the time he was there and the incident."

Purple Hearts were not given out during World War I. But later veterans were deemed retroactively eligible to receive Purple Hearts if they were killed or wounded while serving in the military after April 1917.

