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Families of Hopkins daycare double murder-suicide victims release statement

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Chloe Rosen
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Chloe is a digital producer at CBS Minnesota in Minneapolis and has worked in numerous positions at the station, including Assignment Editor, Digital Line Producer and Web Producer. She started her career at CBS Minnesota in 2015.
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Chloe Rosen,
Conor Wight
Conor Wight
Reporter
Conor Wight joined WCCO after cultivating his skills as an award-winning investigative reporter in Syracuse, NY. As a newcomer to Minnesota, he's excited to explore this beautiful state and all that the Twin Cities have to offer.
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Conor Wight,
Jason Rantala
Jason Rantala
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Jason Rantala joined WCCO as a reporter in June 2023. He's a Minnesota native and is thrilled to be telling the stories of those in his hometown.
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Jason Rantala,
Cole Premo
Digital Manager
Cole Premo is digital manager for CBS Minnesota. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.
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Cole Premo,
Aki Nace
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Aki Nace has been a web producer for CBS Minnesota since 2019. She covers breaking news and makes short-form documentary films.
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Aki Nace,
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.
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The families of those involved in Wednesday's double murder-suicide in Hopkins, Minnesota, have released a statement through the Hopkins Police Department.

The families said in a joint statement:

"We are completely heartbroken and devastated over this tremendous loss and tragedy. Our families ask for time and privacy as we grieve. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the children and families of Brown Bear Daycare. The families of Brown Bear Daycare were and are so very loved and considered family."

-The united families of Evie, Kristen, Alice and Nathan

A community vigil for Kristen and Evie Brown, the victims, is planned for Monday evening in Hopkins.

Hopkins police say three people were found deceased inside a residential daycare on the 200 block of Tyler Avenue North Wednesday around 9 a.m. 

Nathan Brown,41,  was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, and 41-year-old Kristen and 7-year-old Evie were dead from apparent stab wounds, per the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. Police say they are all family members. 

Six other children were at the daycare at the time, police say, and all were unharmed and reunited with their families.

Police in Burnsville, Minnesota, say officers were called to a home off Maple Island Road and Joplin Avenue around 12:23 p.m., where they found a 78-year-old Alice Brown dead from an apparent stabbing. Investigators believe Nathan Brown, found dead in Hopkins, was a close relative and had been living with her.

Two weeks before the murder, Kristen Brown, the owner of the daycare said she and her husband were experiencing troubles, and she planned to close the daycare.

Police are still trying to pin down a motive. 

Note: The video above originally aired on Thurs. Aug. 13, 2026

If you or someone you know needs help, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Helpline at 1-800-799-SAFE or Minnesota Day One at 1-866-223-1111.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything. 

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.

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