Farm animals killed in central Minnesota barn fire

A farm in Monticello, Minnesota, is recovering after a barn fire on Saturday killed dozens of animals, according to the facility.

According to a social media post from Fresh Acres Farm, one of the facility's operators noticed smoke coming from the barn on Saturday morning. They ran outside to see flames reaching the ceiling of the structure.

The post said the barn roof collapsed before firefighters arrived at the scene. Crews put out the fire before it spread to the farm's pole shed where its equipment is stored.

"While most of our animals made it out safely, not all were able to escape, which has been hard for our family," the farm said.

Organizers of an online fundraiser for the facility said two pigs and 30 turkey chicks were killed in the incident.

The farm hosts an annual fall festival, which features a petting zoo, a corn maze and a pumpkin patch. The social media post said the damage from the fire will not impact the event.

The two pigs who died, named Mac and Cheese, were previously featured at the petting zoo.

Monticello is around 28 miles southwest of St. Cloud, Minnesota.