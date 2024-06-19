Fallen Minneapolis police officer Jamal Mitchell honored at Twins game

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins honored a fallen hero before their game against the Rays on Wednesday evening.

Minneapolis police officer Jamal Mitchell, 36, died last month trying to help the gunman who killed him during a chaotic shooting that left two other victims dead. Police also killed the gunman. Surviving victims include another police officer and a firefighter.

Before he died, Mitchell had completed his hiring process to join the Twins as a game day officer.

WCCO

The Twins honored him Wednesday with a police procession and a video tribute.

Police Chief Brian O'Hara and other officers stood on the first and third baselines for the National Anthem.

A memorial service was held for Mitchell last week in Maple Grove, where he lived with his fiancee and children. At the service, O'Hara called Mitchell "heroic as a man unto the very end" and said he has been posthumously awarded the department's Medal of Honor and Purple Heart.

On Monday, Mitchell was laid to rest in New Haven, Connecticut.