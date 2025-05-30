2 injured in Falcon Heights hit-and-run, police ask for help finding vehicle

State trooper to take witness stand in Derrick Thompson trial, and more headlines

State trooper to take witness stand in Derrick Thompson trial, and more headlines

State trooper to take witness stand in Derrick Thompson trial, and more headlines

Police in St. Anthony, Minnesota are asking for the public's help in finding a vehicle they say was involved in a hit-and-run that injured two people on Wednesday.

The hit-and-run happened shortly before 11 p.m. near the 1800 block of Snelling Avenue in Falcon Heights, St. Anthony police say.

The two pedestrians suffered non-life-threatening but severe injuries. They were taken to the hospital.

Police believe the car was a gray, silver or tan late-1900s or early-2000s Buick LeSabre. Investigators say it sustained damage to the front passenger side.

The car was last seen on Fairview Avenue at Highway 36 near Rosedale Mall.

Anyone with information about the car is asked to call St. Anthony Police at 612-782-3350.