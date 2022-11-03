Watch CBS News
Fairmont identity thief caught after IRS audit raises questions

FAIRMONT, Minn. -- A man living and working in a southern Minnesota town is facing charges for allegedly stealing the identity of a Texas man.

Mario Lisandro Zelaya Groos, 52, is charged with one count each of aggravated forgery, forgery and two counts of identity theft.

Fairmont Police say they were notified by a man living in San Benito, Texas that he believed someone was using his social security number to obtain and maintain employment at Fairmont Foods.

The victim told police he received a letter from the IRS indicating he underreported his wages on his taxes in 2020 and 2021 for wages earned from Fairmont Foods.

Police say they contacted Fairmont Foods to confirm it had an employee under the victim's name, which it did.

A search warrant allowed police to obtain Fairmont Foods' records associated with the suspect. The name, date and social security number matched the victim's information.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer met with Groos who ultimately admitted his real identity after police found an identification card from the Republic of Honduras.

Groos allegedly admitted he had obtained the false ID about two years prior to obtain employment.

Groos is due back in court in mid-December.

