1 dead, several hurt after crash in central Minnesota

A woman was killed and several other people were injured in a crash in central Minnesota Sunday evening, according to authorities.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 7:20 p.m. in Fair Haven Township, about 16 miles south of St. Cloud, Minnesota.

An SUV driven by a 16-year-old boy collided with a pickup truck driven by a 42-year-old woman at the intersection of county roads 7 and 44, the sheriff's office said.

There were five people in the SUV and three in the truck. One of the SUV's occupants, 56-year-old Tina Timmers, was killed in the crash, the sheriff's office said, and everyone else was treated at the scene "for a variety of injuries" before being taken to a hospital.

Several agencies responded to the crash, including the Minnesota State Patrol. It remains under investigation.