Faber scores 35 seconds into OT as Wild rally from two goals down to beat Stars 3-2

MINNEAPOLIS — Defenseman Brock Faber scored a wraparound goal 35 seconds into overtime and the Minnesota Wild rallied from two goals down midway through the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 on Friday night.

Jonas Brodin and Marcus Foligno scored 57 seconds apart in the third to tie the score for the Wild, whose 29 road points (13-3-3) are tops in the league. Filip Gustavsson made 27 saves.

Evgenii Dadonov and Wyatt Johnston each had a goal and an assist giving Dallas a 2-0 lead through two periods. Jake Oettinger, a Minnesota native, stopped 15 shots for the Stars, who are 0-2-1 in their last three home games.

Faber took a pass from Matt Boldy near center ice on the first overtime shift, skated in and behind the net as Oettinger appeared to lose sight of the puck behind him and didn't leave the left post.

Minnesota played without star forward Kirill Kaprizov, among the league leaders with 23 goals and 50 points, who sat out with a lower body injury.

The Stars played down a man after forward Mason Marchment left late in the first period after being struck in the face by a puck.

Minnesota was also missing forward Joel Eriksson Ek (missed his 11th straight game, lower body) and defenseman Jacob Middleton (seventh straight, upper body).

Wild: A team that took a 2 1/2-hour flight on Friday morning became energized in the third period.

Stars: Dallas went 0 for 3 on the power play, falling to a league-low 9.8% (6 for 61) at home.

Foligno's shot through traffic banged off the post to tie the score at 11:32 of the third period.

The Wild were outshot 22-9 through two periods, then outshot the Stars 8-7 in the third period and had the only shot in overtime.

Wild host Ottawa on Sunday, and Stars visit Chicago.