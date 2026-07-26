Extreme heat and severe weather chances in Minnesota on Sunday

WCCO has issued NEXT Weather Alert for Sunday for temperatures in the mid-90s and peak heat indices around 105 degrees.

The National Weather Service says an extreme heat warning will be in effect from 12 p.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. for the Twin Cities metro, and from 12 p.m. Saturday to 12 p.m. Sunday for 22 counties in southern and west-central Minnesota.

There's a slight chance for severe thunderstorms from Sunday afternoon through Sunday night. If they form, the severe storms will quickly become dangerous, but it's uncertain whether they will and how widespread they will be. Large hail and strong winds are the biggest concern.

Monday will be dry and hot, though heat indices may not be as high as Sunday.

The rest of next week will feature temperatures in the low 90s and the next best chance for rain is Thursday.

WCCO News

Ways to stay cool

Hennepin County, Ramsey County and Dakota County all offer interactive maps highlighting places to cool off during the day. The maps include pools, malls, libraries and community centers.

Anoka County also offers a place to cool down. Their regular business hours can be found here.

Tips for homeowners

Xcel Energy has some advice to keep your energy bill in check: