Excelsior residents advised to boil water after loss of pressure

Officials in Excelsior, Minnesota, are advising residents to boil their water after a loss of pressure caused possible contamination.

The interruption occurred Wednesday, and pressure has since been restored, according to an alert from the city. Still, it means "there is an increased chance that the drinking water may contain bacteria that could make you sick," the city said.

Residents are advised to bring any water used for drinking, making ice, brushing their teeth or preparing food to a "full, rolling boil" for at least a minute, then let it cool. Alternatively, they can use bottled water or another safe source. Consuming the contaminated water could cause nausea, cramps, diarrhea and headaches, the city said. Anyone who experiences those symptoms should seek medical care.

The city intends to flush the distribution system and test for bacteria, then notify residents when the water is clear of contamination.